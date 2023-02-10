Bazley (trade) will not make his Suns debut Friday against the Pacers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Friday is the end of a five-game road trip for the Suns, and Bazley is expected to meet up with the team in Phoenix at some point, likely before Tuesday's game against the Kings. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect much of an uptick for Bazley, who figures to be a depth option in the frontcourt when everyone is healthy. He may get a boost while Kevin Durant (knee) remains shelved.