Suns' Darrell Arthur: Traded to Phoenix

Arthur was traded to the Suns on Friday in exchange for Jared Dudley and a second round pick and is expected to be bought out, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After now being traded twice in the last week, it looks like Arthur is going to have his choice of team in unrestricted free agency. The bad news for Arthur is he is coming off his least productive NBA season to date after being hampered with injuries and buried on the young Nuggets' bench. However, when healthy, Arthur can still be a quality stretch four, as he has shot over 34 percent from three in each of his last three seasons. The problem is he has played just 60 total games over the last two years.