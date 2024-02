Roddy (trade pending) will be available for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

Royce O'Neale is also available to make his debut, but he's far more likely to carve out a meaningful role in Phoenix. Roddy made 48 appearances for the Grizzlies this season, averaging 8.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 three-pointers. He shot 40.2 percent from the field and 30.1 percent from beyond the arc, however.