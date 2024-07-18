Roddy logged 21 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists a steal and a block over 28 minutes of Wednesday's 100-99 win over the Thunder.

Roddy was fouled attempting a game-winning three-pointer with less than a second left and sunk all three free throws to vault the Suns to victory. Roddy was dealt to Phoenix at the trade deadline last season but didn't play more than 10 minutes in a game with the Suns. Similarly, Roddy isn't expected to be anything more than a fringe rotation piece in 2024-25.