Roddy was traded from the Grizzlies to the Suns on Thursday as part of a three-team trade that sent draft-pick compensation to Memphis and Royce O'Neale to Phoenix, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Roddy saw consistent playing time for the Grizzlies for most of the first half of the season, and he saw increased work in recent matchups since Memphis was dealing with multiple injuries. Over 48 appearances this year, he's averaged 8.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 23.2 minutes per game. He'll now move to a playoff contender that has also acquired O'Neale ahead of Thursday's deadline, but Roddy has proven to be capable of providing scoring and rebounding production off the bench when needed.