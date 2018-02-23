Suns' Davon Reed: Assigned to G-League
Reed was assigned to the Northern Arizona Suns of the G-League on Friday, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Reed began seeing some playing time before the All-Star break, playing at least 10 minutes in three of Phoenix's last four games. He'll now return to the G-League for the foreseeable future, where he is averaging 10.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists in seven games this season.
