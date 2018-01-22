Reed was assigned to the G-League on Monday.

Since returning from injury during the first week of January, Reed has seen action in just one game with the Suns, playing a total of five minutes. Considering he's a DNP-CD most nights, Reed will head to the G-League, where he should have the opportunity to see extended playing time and work on his overall development. Unless multiple injuries occur, Reed likely won't be a fantasy contributor this season.

