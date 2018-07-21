The Suns officially guaranteed Reed's contract for 2018-19 after keeping him on the roster past Friday's deadline, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Reed's performance in the Las Vegas Summer League was likely the determining factor in the Suns' decision to retain him, as the second-year forward averaged 13.4 points, 4.4 boards and 3.0 assists while shooting 48.9 percent from the field. The 23-year-old's contributions were more modest during his rookie campaign, and he won't necessarily have an easier path to playing time in Year 2 with the Suns adding Trevor Ariza in free agency and spending a first-round pick on a wing player in Mikal Bridges.