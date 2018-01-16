Reed, who made his NBA debut in Sunday's loss to the Pacers with a five-minute appearance off the bench, said he doesn't feel 100 percent healthy yet five months removed from surgery to repair knee cartilage, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

Reed acknowledged that he still needs to learn to trust his knee again following the long layoff after the procedure, which he underwent in training camp. While Reed isn't listed on the Suns' injury report heading into Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers and may not be subject to periodic rest, it's unlikely interim head coach Jay Triano will count on the rookie for hefty minutes, even once Reed approaches full health. The second-round pick is buried on the depth chart at both wing spots and seems likely to see extensive time with the Suns' G League affiliate at Northern Arizona later this season.