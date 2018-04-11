Suns' Davon Reed: Draws start Tuesday
Reed will get the start at shooting guard in Tuesday's matchup with the Mavericks, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
With the Suns' season winding down and the team dealing with a plethora of injuries, Reed has seen his playing time increase down the stretch. Still he has seen more than 20 minutes just once this season, but he could potentially surpass his season high of 24 given his starting role. He could be worth a look in DFS formats.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....