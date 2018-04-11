Reed will get the start at shooting guard in Tuesday's matchup with the Mavericks, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

With the Suns' season winding down and the team dealing with a plethora of injuries, Reed has seen his playing time increase down the stretch. Still he has seen more than 20 minutes just once this season, but he could potentially surpass his season high of 24 given his starting role. He could be worth a look in DFS formats.