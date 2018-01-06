Reed (knee) has played in two G-League games with the Northern Arizona Suns and was called up to the NBA on Saturday.

Reed underwent surgery to repair a torn left meniscus at the end of August. After rehabilitating, he's been able to play in two G-League contests, where he's averaged 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. It's unclear if he'll see much NBA action and it seems doubtful he'll be fantasy relevant this season.