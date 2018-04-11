Suns' Davon Reed: Non-factor Tuesday
Reed started at guard and responded with two points (1-3 FG) and one rebound across 11 minutes played during the Suns' 124-97 win over Dallas to concluded the regular season Tuesday.
Reed wasn't a factor Tuesday as he finished with only two points in 11 minutes. The Miami (FL) product saw most of his action during his rookie season in the G League. However, Reed did manage to see minutes in 21 games for the Suns in which he averaged 3.0 points and 1.9 rebounds.
