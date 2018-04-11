Reed started at guard and responded with two points (1-3 FG) and one rebound across 11 minutes played during the Suns' 124-97 win over Dallas to concluded the regular season Tuesday.

Reed wasn't a factor Tuesday as he finished with only two points in 11 minutes. The Miami (FL) product saw most of his action during his rookie season in the G League. However, Reed did manage to see minutes in 21 games for the Suns in which he averaged 3.0 points and 1.9 rebounds.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories