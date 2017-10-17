Suns' Davon Reed: Out for start of season
Reed (knee) is out for the start of the season after undergoing offseason surgery on his meniscus, NBCS Northwest reports
Reed had his left meniscus repaired on Aug. 25 and was given a timetable of four-to-six months to return to basketball activity. Reed wasn't expected to make much of an impact with the Suns this season, and with this injury putting him on the shelf until possibly into the new year, it's unlikely Reed sees much action this season
More News
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...