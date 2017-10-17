Reed (knee) is out for the start of the season after undergoing offseason surgery on his meniscus, NBCS Northwest reports

Reed had his left meniscus repaired on Aug. 25 and was given a timetable of four-to-six months to return to basketball activity. Reed wasn't expected to make much of an impact with the Suns this season, and with this injury putting him on the shelf until possibly into the new year, it's unlikely Reed sees much action this season