Suns' Davon Reed: Plays eight minutes in Monday's loss
Reed had one assist in eight minutes during Monday's 120-109 loss to the Grizzlies.
Reed, who had knee surgery back in August, made his second career appearance and recorded his first dime. He hasn't scored a point yet in 13 minutes, but through seven G League games Reed is averaging 10.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 threes, 1.0 block, and 0.6 steals in 25.7 minutes. Reed's ability to shoot the three and defend along the wing will likely help him earn a chance to shine with the Suns at some point. For now though, the 22-year-old rookie remains a young player with potential who's worth keeping an eye on for the future.
