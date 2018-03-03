Suns' Davon Reed: Recalled by Suns
The Suns recalled Reed from their G-League affiliate Saturday, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
One week after being assigned to the G-League the Suns have opted to bring Reed back to their active roster. Although he will be with the team for their matchup against the Hawks on Sunday, he is still unlikely to hold any fantasy value.
