Suns' Davon Reed: Recalled by Suns
Reed was recalled by the Suns on Saturday.
Reed has not been a part of the rotation for the Suns this season, but he'll join the team for practice Saturday, and he could be available as a deep bench option Sunday in Houston. Reed had a G-League career-high 17 points in 32 minutes for the Northern Arizona Suns in Friday's win over the Agua Caliente Clippers.
