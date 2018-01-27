Play

Reed was recalled by the Suns on Saturday.

Reed has not been a part of the rotation for the Suns this season, but he'll join the team for practice Saturday, and he could be available as a deep bench option Sunday in Houston. Reed had a G-League career-high 17 points in 32 minutes for the Northern Arizona Suns in Friday's win over the Agua Caliente Clippers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories