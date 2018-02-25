Reed was recalled from the G-League's Northern Arizona Suns on Saturday, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Reed has appeared in six of Phoenix's past 10 games, averaging 8.5 minutes and posting 1.5 points. It's unclear if he'll see more run moving forward, though it seems doubtful considering the team's relatively established rotation on the wing.

