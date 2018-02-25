Suns' Davon Reed: Recalled from G-League
Reed was recalled from the G-League's Northern Arizona Suns on Saturday, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Reed has appeared in six of Phoenix's past 10 games, averaging 8.5 minutes and posting 1.5 points. It's unclear if he'll see more run moving forward, though it seems doubtful considering the team's relatively established rotation on the wing.
More News
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...