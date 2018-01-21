Suns' Davon Reed: Recalled from G-League
Reed was recalled from the G-League on Sunday, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Reed got his first taste of the NBA last week, logging one rebound over five minutes against the Pacers. He may see limited action against the Bucks on Monday but currently doesn't warrant any sort of fantasy consideration.
