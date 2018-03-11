Reed scored 16 points (5-8 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Saturday's 122-115 loss to the Hornets.

Reed played a career high in minutes due to the absences of Devin Booker, T.J. Warren and Josh Jackson, responding with a personal best in scoring thanks to a very efficient shooting night. While this performance was promising for the young swingman, he's buried on the depth chart when the team has its full complement of options available, which it could for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.