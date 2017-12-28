Reed (knee) was assigned to the G-League on Thursday, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Reed underwent surgery on a torn left meniscus back at the end of August and has spent the entire season thus far rehabbing from it. However, he's now nearing a full recovery and the Suns will assign him to the G-League in order to get some extra practice sessions in and eventually a few games under his belt. Once he does that, the Suns are then expected to reevaluate him and see if he's ready for some action with the big club. That said, Reed should be nothing more than a depth option in the backcourt and likely won't hold much fantasy value once cleared.