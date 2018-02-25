Play

Reed was assigned to the G-League on Sunday, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Reed failed to see the court in each of the Suns' two games following the All-Star break, so another stint in the G-League will give him the chance at an extended workload and the opportunity to work on his overall development. Even when Reed is recalled, he's unlikely to be a fantasy relevant player.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories