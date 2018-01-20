Suns' Davon Reed: Sent to G-League
Reed was assigned to the G-League's Northern Arizona Suns on Saturday.
Reed has played just five minutes at the NBA level after recovering from left knee surgery, but noted he doesn't feel 100 percent healthy. So, the organization has opted to send him down to the G-League, as he may not be ready to see significant run at the NBA level.
