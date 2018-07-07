Reed supplied 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 25 minutes during the Suns' 92-85 win over the Mavericks in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.

Reed was near-perfect from the field and made solid contributions across the rest of the stat sheet as well. The 2017 second-round pick logged 21 regular-season appearances during his rookie season, averaging 3.0 points and 1.9 rebounds across 11.5 minutes. Reed is capable of playing either small forward or shooting guard, but he's presently buried near the bottom of the depth chart at both positions.