Suns' Davon Reed: Team-high scoring in Summer League win
Reed supplied 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 25 minutes during the Suns' 92-85 win over the Mavericks in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.
Reed was near-perfect from the field and made solid contributions across the rest of the stat sheet as well. The 2017 second-round pick logged 21 regular-season appearances during his rookie season, averaging 3.0 points and 1.9 rebounds across 11.5 minutes. Reed is capable of playing either small forward or shooting guard, but he's presently buried near the bottom of the depth chart at both positions.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...