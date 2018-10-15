Suns' Davon Reed: Will be traded or waived
Reed will be waived or traded by the Suns on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Suns need to move three players to get under the roster limit, and Reed will apparently be one of those casualties. Working a trade appears to be the first option, but if Phoenix can't find a suitor, expect the Miami (FL) product to be released before the end of the day.
