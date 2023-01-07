Ayton produced 23 points (10-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes during Friday's 104-96 loss to the Heat.

Ayton was a bright spot in Phoenix's loss as he battled to a draw against Bam Adebayo . While the Suns have tinkered with options in the interior to complement Ayton, Torrey Craig has emerged as the best option, and Ayton's numbers have been excellent with Craig supporting him.