Ayton and the Pacers agreed Thursday to a four-year, $133 maximum offer sheet, and the Suns have 48 hours to match the contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Ayton has garnered the largest offer sheet in NBA history. The soon-to-be 24-year-old center is coming off another strong campaign with the Suns, averaging 17.2 points on 63.4 percent shooting, 10.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 29.5 minutes. He also remained a high-level contributor in the playoffs for a second straight year and has 35 playoff games under his belt. If the Suns move on from Ayton, the center could see an increased role with the rebuilding Pacers, and it's certainly possible the team moves on from Myles Turner. If Ayton returns to the Suns, his role will probably remain the same for the contending squad.