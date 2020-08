Ayton notched 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's win over the Heat.

Ayton continues to dominate the paint on both ends of the court, and the star center has been instrumental in Phoenix's 5-0 run in the Orlando bubble. He has scored 18 or more points in four games while posting three double-doubles in that stretch.