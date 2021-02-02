Ayton had 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 17 rebounds, an assist and a block across 33 minutes in Monday's win over the Mavericks.

Ayton posted one of his lowest scoring outputs of the season, but he evened things up by tying his season-high mark for rebounds -- he has now grabbed 17 boards in three separate games during the current campaign. Despite the activity on the boards, this has been a subpar season for Ayton, who has failed to reach the 15-point mark in three of his last five appearances while scoring 20 or more points just four times. If he doesn't turn things around soon, he's on track to end the season with a career-worst mark in points.