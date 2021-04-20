Ayton scored 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-4 FT) to go along with 13 rebounds, two assists and one block across 40 minutes in Monday's win over the Bucks.

Like many Suns, Ayton had seen his minutes managed of late, but was left on the floor as the team sought a victory in this marquee matchup. He reached 40 minutes for only the second time this season and managed 20 points for the fifth time in his last 17 contests. Ayton has chipped in across the box score of late, averaging 18.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 73.6 percent from the field and 76.5 percent from the free-throw line in his last five games.