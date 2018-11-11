Suns' Deandre Ayton: Another double-double in loss to Pelicans
Ayton scored 20 points (9-12 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 199-99 loss to the Pelicans.
It was the rookie's third straight double-double and eighth of the season, but Ayton also got some hard lessons from Anthony Davis. The first overall pick in the 2018 draft is still averaging a strong 16.1 points and 10.9 boards through his first 12 NBA games, and his impressive percentages (60.4 percent field-goal shooting and 75.8 percent free-throw shooting) are particularly noteworthy for a young big man.
