Ayton had 18 points (6-11 FG, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 109-104 loss to the Pacers.

Ayton had his third double-double from his last four games, continuing his strong start to the season. The rookie has been a big positive for the Suns who are currently in the early stages of a rebuilding phase. He needs to work on his defensive numbers but the hope is that those will come with time. He is currently shooting 62 percent from the field and 78 percent from the line. His upside is capped by his defensive inconsistencies but he should remain a top 50 player for the season without too much concern.