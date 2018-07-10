Suns' Deandre Ayton: Another double-double in Monday's win
Ayton tallied 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds and one block in 25 minutes during Monday's 71-53 summer league victory over the Magic.
Ayton contributed another double-double Monday, leading the Suns to a comfortable victory over the Magic. He appeared more comfortable on the offensive end of the floor but still saw some holes in his defense. He is likely going to be the starting center once the regular season rolls around and despite the questionable defense, should be able to put up some immediate fantasy value.
