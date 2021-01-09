Ayton scored 14 points (7-8 FG, 0-3 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Friday's 110-105 overtime loss to the Pistons.

The 22-year-old center recorded his second straight double-double and fifth in nine games to begin the season. Ayton is also averaging a double-double, something he's done every year since he turned pro, but as yet his production hasn't taken any kind of big leap forward in his third NBA campaign.