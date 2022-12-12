Ayton produced 28 points (13-18 FG, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one block across 33 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 129-124 overtime loss to New Orleans.
Ayton led Phoenix in scoring and rebounds, adding the second-highest assist total in the overtime loss. Ayton has recorded a double-double in two straight games, having scored at least 25 points with 10 rebounds in six contests this season.
