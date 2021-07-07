Ayton closed with 22 points (8-10 FG, 6-6 FT), 19 rebounds and one steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 118-105 victory over the Bucks.

Ayton continues to thrive in what has been a breakout playoff series thus far. While he did fail to record a block, his impression was all over the defensive end with his mere presence certainly impacting a number of Bucks' shot attempts. Brook Lopez does not have the speed or athleticism to match Ayton and so the Bucks may opt to go with Giannis Antetokounmpo at the center spot. This was a strategy they employed down the stretch in Game 1 and despite the loss, it did appear to have some merit.