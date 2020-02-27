Suns' Deandre Ayton: Another double-double

Ayton chipped in with 25 points (11-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds and three blocks in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 102-92 loss to the Clippers.

Ayton has double-doubles in seven of nine February contests so far, and he has grabbed 15 or more boards four times already, including in two of his last three contests. He has settled himself as one of Phoenix's go-to players on offense and has looked impressive during the current month, averaging 21.9 points and 13.2 rebounds while shooting 56.5 percent from the field in nine games.