Ayton had 22 points (11-15 FG, 0-1 3FT), 11 boards and two blocks in Thursday's Game 3 loss to the Lakers.

Despite the size of the Lakers' front line, Ayton continues to feast on Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond and Marc Gasol, as he's now averaging 21.7 points on a jaw-dropping 82.1 percent shooting for the series. Ayton has racked up three consecutive double-doubles, and he notched both a block and a steal in the same game for the first time in five contests (May 9 at LAL).