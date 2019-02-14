Suns' Deandre Ayton: Another efficient performance

Ayton supplied 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes in the Suns' 134-107 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday.

The rookie center got in his usual numbers despite playing relatively modest minutes overall. Ayton has hit the 20-point mark in three of his past four games while still putting in strong work on the boards, coming just a combined three rebounds short of generating three consecutive double-doubles during that stretch. Ayton remains a bright spot for both his team and fantasy owners despite the Suns' cavalcade of losing this season, as he heads into the All-Star break with averages of 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and an impressive PER (Player Efficiency Rating) of 21.04.