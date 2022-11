Ayton recorded 14 points (7-14 FG), seven rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 130-119 victory over the Warriors.

Ayton finished with a serviceable yet underwhelming line in the win, failing to record a block for the seventh time this season. He is currently the 124th-ranked player in standard leagues, well below where he was drafted. At this point, it feels as though the only way things will get back to adequate is if he is traded, something that can't happen until January.