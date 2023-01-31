Ayton racked up 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 114-106 victory over Toronto.

Ayton scored 20-plus points for a second straight game and has recorded two double-doubles in three matchups since returning from a three-game absence due to an illness. During that stretch, he's averaging 21.3 points, 13.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 33.0 minutes per game. Ayton is having another solid campaign, but he's shooting just 57.0 percent from the field after back-to-back campaigns over 62 percent. The extended absences of Devin Booker (groin) and Chris Paul (hip) presumably shrunk the floor and contributed to Ayton's dip in efficiency, but when Phoenix gets both of its starting guards back, the big man may see fewer opportunities down low.