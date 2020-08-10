Ayton has arrived at the arena and is riding a stationary bike to warm up, Duane Rankin of AZCentral reports.

A late arrival after missing a COVID-19 test, Ayton rushed to the arena after taking and passing another test Monday morning. The Suns started Dario Saric in his place, but Ayton is dressed and available should coach Monty Williams call his number. The No. 1 pick in 2018 is coming off of a pair of double-doubles in his last two games, including a 23-point, 10-rebound, four-block performance in a win over the Pacers on Thursday.