Ayton (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.
A sprained left ankle has kept Ayton out over the past two games, but the center will return Friday, which should push Bismack Biyombo back to the bench. Ayton could be featured more in the offense while the Suns remain without Chris Paul (hip), Devin Booker (groin), Landry Shamet (hip), Cameron Johnson (knee) and Cameron Payne (foot). Since Christmas Day, Ayton is averaging 17.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 33.0 minutes.
