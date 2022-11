Coach Monty Williams said Ayton (ankle) will be available for Friday's contest against Portland, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Ayton was listed as probable due to an ankle injury that sidelined him for the previous two contests, so it's not surprising to see him ultimately available Friday. Before his injury, the big man posted two double-doubles across the first four games of the season and averaged 18.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.5 minutes during that stretch.