Ayton is available for Monday's contest against the Lakers, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Ayton will officially make his return to the court after missing the Suns' previous three outings. The 24-year-old center is averaging 17.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists across his first 26 appearances this season. Bismack Biyombo figures to return to his normal reserve role with Ayton back in the lineup.