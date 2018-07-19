Suns' Deandre Ayton: Averages double-double in Vegas
Ayton finished the Las Vegas Summer League with averages of 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.0 block per game.
The No. 1 overall pick played in four games and shot just a shade under 60 percent from the floor en route to All-Summer League Second Team honors. Ayton's best game of the tournament came against the Kings on July 7, when he had 21 points and 12 rebounds in an eight-point victory. Surely, his production figures to suffer when he goes up against significantly better competition in the NBA, but Ayton remains one of the two or three best rookies, from a fantasy perspective, heading into 2018-19.
