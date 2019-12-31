Play

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Back in action Monday

Ayton (ankle) will play Monday against the Trail Blazers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ayton has missed the last five matchups due to an ankle sprain, but he'll be back in action in Portland. He's played in just two games this season due to a 25-game suspension and the ankle injury, so it's unclear if he'll immediately join the starting five upon his return.

