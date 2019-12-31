Suns' Deandre Ayton: Back in action Monday
Ayton (ankle) will play Monday against the Trail Blazers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Ayton has missed the last five matchups due to an ankle sprain, but he'll be back in action in Portland. He's played in just two games this season due to a 25-game suspension and the ankle injury, so it's unclear if he'll immediately join the starting five upon his return.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...