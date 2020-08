Ayton is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Sixers.

Ayton did not start Monday's game after missing a mandatory COVID-19 test, but he joined the team late and ended up playing 17 minutes off the bench. As the Suns fight for the eighth seed, Ayton will be back at his usual center spot against a Sixers team that's without Al Horford, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Josh Richardson and Tobias Harris.