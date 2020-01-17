Suns' Deandre Ayton: Back in starting five
Ayton is starting Thursday's game against New York, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Ayton has come off the bench in his last three contests, but he'll get an opportunity to run with the first unit Thursday night. He's averaging 16.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in his last three starts.
