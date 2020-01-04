Suns' Deandre Ayton: Back in starting lineup
Ayton is starting Friday's game against New York.
Ayton came off the bench in his first two games back from an ankle injury, but he'll be back with the first unit Friday night. He's made just two starts this season, scoring 18 points in each of those contests.
