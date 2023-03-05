Ayton ended Sunday's 130-126 victory over the Mavericks with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, one block and one steal in 34 minutes.

The fifth-year center banged up his knee in Friday's win over the Bulls, but he seemed healthy Sunday, although he left the scoring up to Kevin Durant and Devin Booker and focused his attention on dominating the glass. Ayton has grabbed 16 boards twice in three games since Durant made his Phoenix debut, and he's pulled down double-digit rebounds nine times in his last 12 games.